Feb. 24 (UPI) -- NASCAR's Joey Logano won the Pennzoil 400 for the second consecutive time, leading the 38-car field and moving up to No. 2 in the Cup Series standings after claiming the checkered flag Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Logano won the race under caution as a wreck occurred on the final lap while he was in the lead. Matt DiBenedetto finished second. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. claimed third place. Austin Dillon finished in fourth place. Jimmie Johnson finished fifth.

Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin finished 17th and dropped from first to ninth in the Cup Series standings. Ryan Blaney finished 11th after a second-place finish at Daytona. He moved up to first in the Cup Series standings.

"I'm not really sure what I was supposed to do [on the last pit stop call], but, boy, we fought hard for this one today," Logano told reporters.

"Man, what a battle between Blaney and I and Chase Elliott and the 19 [Martin Truex Jr.] earlier in the race, and then to see this finish with Matt [DiBenedetto] finishing second is great day for Wood Brothers and for Team Penske."

Kevin Harvick led a race-high 92 laps but finished in eighth place because he needed to get new tires during the final caution. Logano -- who started fifth -- led 54 laps. Pole winner Kyle Busch finished 15th.

The NASCAR Cup Series continues next weekend when drivers start their engines at the Auto Club 400 at 3:30 p.m. EST Sunday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.