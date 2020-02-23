Navy Midshipmen offensive lineman David Forney (68) was a three-year letterman and appeared in 39 consecutive games during his final three seasons at Navy. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Navy Midshipmen football player David Forney, 22, died after being found unresponsive in his dorm room, Naval Academy officials announced Saturday.

Forney, an offensive guard on the team, was found Thursday in his room by a fellow Midshipman, according to a statement released on the school's Facebook page. He was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:28 p.m. EST.

The cause of death is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected, according to the Naval Academy.

"Words cannot express our pain and sorrow," Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo said in a statement. "First and foremost, our deepest condolences to the Forney family. The Navy football brotherhood is not a team, we are a family. We are devastated to have lost one of our brothers. We all loved -- and will always love -- David. We pray for strength during this most difficult time."

Forney, a senior from Walkersville, Md., was a political science major. He was set to graduate May 22 and had been assigned to commission as a cryptologic warfare officer, according to the school.

Forney was a three-year letterman and played in 39 consecutive games during his final three seasons at Navy. As a senior last season, he started all 13 games at left guard and was named first-team American Athletic Conference and first-team All-East.

Behind Forney and the offensive line, Navy led the FBS in rushing with 360.5 yards per game.

"The entire Naval Academy family -- the Brigade of Midshipmen, the faculty, staff and coaches -- are heartbroken over the tragic and unexpected loss of Midshipman David Forney," said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, superintendent of the Naval Academy. "On behalf of the Naval Academy family, my wife, Joanne, and I extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the Forney family, their friends, as well as to David's extended Naval Academy family."

Forney, who graduated from Georgetown Prep in 2015, is survived by his parents, Rick and Erika Forney, younger brothers, Chris and Erik, and sister, Rebekah.