Team USA gymnast Simone Biles won four gold medals during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Superstar gymnast Simone Biles has a new move. She posted a video of the multiple-flip Yurchenko double pike on social media after previously teasing that she could break out the move at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Biles, 22, is widely regarded as the best gymnast in the world and is the most-decorated gymnast of all time. She made history with an American record four gold medals at the 2016 Summer Games. The three-time Laureus World Sports Award for Sportswoman of the Year posted her first video of the move Feb. 3, writing "2020?"

She posted another version of the move Thursday night on Twitter. The first video Biles posted of the move featured the gymnast landing in a foam pit. In her newest version, Biles sprinted toward the vault table before doing a flip and springing herself forward off the vaulting board.

Biles continued the move by launching herself even higher in the air when she reached the vault table before doing two backflips while bent at the waist and holding her legs straight. The 4-foot-8 gymnast then landed on a foam pad on top of the foam pit. She landed on her feet before falling down.

"Just dropping this here real quick," Biles wrote for the caption.

Former Soviet world champion gymnast Natalia Yurchenko made the Yurchenko move famous in the 1980s. Biles' version with a double pike -- two flips with her knees straight and waist bent -- has never been attempted by a woman during an international competition.

Biles also has several signature moves. Her "Biles" on the vault includes a half Yurchenko with two twists. Her floor "Biles" move includes a back handspring into a double-twisting flip and a blind landing. Her "Biles II" on the floor is a double backflip with three twists. Her "Biles" beam exercise is a double-twisting double backflip.

The 2020 Summer Games are from July 24 to Aug 9 in Japan. Gymnastics competition begins July 25.