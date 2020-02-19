Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Former rugby star Rowan Baxter, his wife and three children died in a car fire Wednesday in Brisbane, Australia.

Queensland police said they were called to the fire just before 8:30 a.m. They found three children, ages 6, 4 and 3 dead inside the vehicle. Baxter's wife Hannah Baxter, later died from extensive burns at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital. Rowan Baxter was found outside of the vehicle.

"Preliminary investigations indicate the woman was driving the car and the man was in the front passenger seat prior to the incident," Queensland police said in a statement.

"A man who assisted in rescuing the woman from the vehicle sustained burns and was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for treatment."

Nearby residents told Australian media outlets they saw Hannah Baxter jump out of the car while she was on fire and screaming that she was covered in gasoline.

"How the fire actually occurred has not been ascertained at the moment, so for us to call it a murder-suicide or a tragic accident, it's inappropriate at this stage," Detective Inspector Mark Thompson told reporters.

Rowan Baxter played for the New Zealand Warriors in the mid-2000s as part of Australia's National Rugby League. He owned the Integr8 gym with his wife.

RELATED Longtime Cowboys TE Jason Witten open to playing elsewhere in 2020

"My heart goes out to the families and community going through this tragic time and the emergency responders confronting what would be a shattering scene," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted.