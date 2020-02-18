Feb. 18 (UPI) -- An on-court melee followed the pleasantries of the handshake line Monday night after Prairie View's men's basketball team beat Jackson State in Prairie View, Texas.

Prairie View players shook hands with opposing players following their 70-61 win before Panthers guard Darius Williams appeared to slightly bump Jackson State guard Dontelius Ross.

Ross then broke out of the line and pursued Williams while being held back by his teammates. More players then got involved in the scuffle on the other end of the court.

Coaches, police and teammates separated both parties before the teams went to their respective locker rooms at the William J. Nicks Building on the Prairie View A&M campus.

Prairie View senior Gerard Andrus had a game-high 19 points and seven rebounds in the win while Junior Jonas James had 17 points for Jackson State.

The Panthers (14-11) next travel to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 8 p.m. EST Saturday and Jackson State (10-16) travels to face Grambling State at 8:30 p.m. EST.