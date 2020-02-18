Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame LPGA golfer Mickey Wright -- who won 13 major championships -- has died of a heart attack. She was 85.
Wright died Monday at a hospital in Port St. Lucie, Fla., according to her attorney, Sonia M. Pawluc. She had been previously hospitalized with an illness before having the heart attack Sunday. Wright also survived breast cancer in 2007.
She is considered one of the best female golfers of all time, winning at least 10 times annually on the PGA Tour during her prime. Her 82 career victories rank second all-time, trailing only Kathy Whitworth (88).
"We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Mickey Wright," LPGA commissioner Michael Whan said in a statement. "We lost a legend, but we may also have lost the best swing in golf history today. Our thoughts are with her family and friends."
Wright was born Mary Kathryn Wright in Feb. 14, 1935, in San Diego. She began playing golf at age 11 and won her first USGA Girls' Junior Championship in 1952. She won the World Amateur title two years later before dropping out of Stanford in 1955 to start her professional golf career.
Wright won her first LPGA tournament in 1956. She went on to win four U.S. Open titles and four LPGA Championships. Wright retired from the LPGA Tour in 1969. She won her final tournament in 1973 at the Colgate-Dinah Shore Winner's Circle.
She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1976.
"The PGA of America is deeply saddened by the passing of Mickey Wright, who will forever be one of the greatest to play our game. Her swing put the greats in awe & we are forever thankful for her efforts to advance women's golf." PGA president Suzy Whaley said in a statement.
Wright and Tiger Woods are the only golfers in history to win four consecutive major championships.
Jason Davis
Jason Davis attends the "Recess: School's Out" premiere in Hollywood in 2001. The voice actor died on February 16 at age 35. Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI | License Photo
Lynn Cohen
Cast member Lynn Cohen attends the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles on November 18, 2013. The actress died on February 15 at age 86. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Orson Bean
Orson Bean and his wife, actress Alley Mills, arrive for the premiere of "Equalizer 2" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on July 17, 2018. Bean died on February 7, at age 91. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas attends his son Michael's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles on November 6, 2018. One of the last actors of Hollywood's Golden Age, Douglas died on February 5 at age 103. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
John Andretti
John Andretti walks to his car on pit road prior to the NASCAR Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., on July 4, 2009. Andretti, versatile race-car driver and nephew of Mario Andretti died from a battle with colon cancer at the age of 56 on January 30, 2020. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, his wife Vanessa (L) and their daughters Natalia (2-R) and Gianna (R) attend the premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" on Feb. 26, 2018 in Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on January 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jim Lehrer
Longtime television news host Jim Lehrer receives a Lifetime Achievement award from the Press Club of St. Louis on February 21, 2018. The PBS NewsHour co-founder died on Thursday at the age of 85. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Rocky Johnson
Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (C) hugs his mother Ata Johnson and father, WWE Hall of Fame wrestler, Rocky Johnson, during a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on May 19, 2015. Rocky Johnson, also known as Wayde Douglas Bowles, died on January 15, 2020, at the age of 75. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Don Larsen
Don Larsen tips his hat at Yankee Stadium before the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles in the final game at Yankee Stadium in New York City on September 21, 2008. The Yankees pitcher is the only person in history to throw a perfect game in a World Series. He died on January 1, 2020, at the age 90. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Nick Gordon
Nick Gordon (R) stands with his girlfriend, Bobbi Kristina Brown, at the premiere of "Sparkle" in Los Angeles on August 16, 2012. Gordon died on January 1, 2020, due to a drug overdose at the age of 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
David Stern
NBA commissioner David Stern attends an NBA preseason game in Paris on October 6, 2010. The former commissioner died on January 1, 2020, at the age of 77. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo