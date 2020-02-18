Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame LPGA golfer Mickey Wright -- who won 13 major championships -- has died. She was 85.

Wright died Monday in Florida after recently being hospitalized. Her 82 career victories rank second all-time, trailing only Kathy Whitworth (88). She survived breast cancer in 2007.

She is considered one of the best female golfers of all time, winning at least 10 times annually on the PGA Tour during her prime.

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Mickey Wright," LPGA commissioner Michael Whan said in a statement. "We lost a legend, but we may also have lost the best swing in golf history today. Our thoughts are with her family and friends."

Wright was born Mary Kathryn Wright in Feb. 14, 1935 in San Diego. She began playing golf at age 11 and won her first USGA Girls' Junior Championship in 1952. She won the World Amateur title two years later before dropping out of Stanford in 1955 to start her professional golf career.

Wright won her first LPGA tournament in 1956. She went on to win four U.S. Open titles and four LPGA Championships. Wright retired from the LPGA Tour in 1969. She won her final tournament in 1973 at the Colgate-Dinah Shore Winner's Circle.

She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1976.

"The PGA of America is deeply saddened by the passing of Mickey Wright, who will forever be one of the greatest to play our game. Her swing put the greats in awe & we are forever thankful for her efforts to advance women's golf." PGA president Suzy Whaley said in a statement.

Wright and Tiger Woods are the only golfers in history to win four consecutive major championships.