Denny Hamlin, shown after winning the Daytona 500 last year, earned his third career victory at the 500 on Monday. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Defending champion Denny Hamlin captured his second straight victory in double overtime at the Daytona 500 on Monday night at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

With the victory, Hamlin earned his third career win at the "Great American Race." It marked the second-closest finish at the Daytona 500, which was postponed Sunday due to rain.

Hamlin became the fourth driver in NASCAR history to earn back-to-back wins at the Daytona 500, joining Richard Petty (1973-74), Cale Yarborough (1983-84) and Sterling Marlin (1994-95).

Ryan Blaney finished in second place, followed by Chris Buescher, David Ragan and Kevin Harvick.