Joey Logano's Ford gets pushed towards inspection before practice for the 2020 Daytona 500 on Saturday in Daytona, Fl. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Air Force One arrives at Daytona International Airport near the 2020 Daytona 500 on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump joined more than 100,000 spectators as the grand marshal at the Daytona 500 stock car race in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Sunday afternoon.

"We love our country and it's truly an honor to be with you," Trump said in front of the sold-out grandstand shortly after 3 p.m. "Gentlemen: Start your engines."

Then, two presidential limousines participated in the pace lap with two official pace cars and the 40 race cars. But the race, including the subsequent green flag, was delayed by rain.

Trump was the second sitting U.S. president to attend a Daytona 500 and the first to have a role in the prerace festivities. Former President George W. Bush attended the 2004 Daytona 500.

"It is a patriotic type of thing," Trump said about Daytona 500, which is known as the "Great American Race," during an interview on Fox TV before the race. "We love NASCAR and the people of NASCAR."

He has attended the race before being president.

The president and first lady Melania emerged from their limousine on the track. They stood for Good Bless American and the Star-Spangled Banner, which included a six F-16 flyover by the Air Force Thunderbirds.

The motorcade entered the track at 1:27 p.m., making roughly a quarter lap before pulling aside. Greeters include Jim France and Lesa France Kennedy, co-owners of NASCAR.

Air Force 1 arrived at 1:04 p.m. at Daytona Beach International Airport, according to White House pool reports. Air Fore One guests included Donald Trump Jr. and Brianc France, former CEO of NASCAR, on the flight from West Palm Beach. Trump spent the weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

The plane performed a dramatic flyover, played live on Fox, turning sharply over the speedway at a low altitude.

NASCAR announced Thursday that reserved tickets for the 62nd annual Daytona 500 are sold out for the fifth consecutive year.

Reigning champion Denny Hamlin qualified 21st but is a favorite.

"We've been very fortunate in the last eight to 10 years to be in contention for a lot of these Daytona 500s," Hamlin said of his team Wednesday at Daytona 500 media day. "Hopefully, we are able to miss [wrecks] again this year."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the pole for the season-opening race, turning in a 194.582-mph lap on Sunday during qualifying. Alex Bowman started second.

The order for the rest of the 40-car field was determined during two more qualifying races Thursday at Daytona International Speedway.

Joey Logano claimed the checkered flag at Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 1 Thursday. William Byron won Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 2. Logano and Byron will start in the second row of the 2020 Daytona 500.

"Honestly, the goal is to win," Logano said. "There is really no other goal outside of that. ... This is the biggest race of the year. It means so much to win it. There are so many crazy things that can happen

Kyle Busch had five wins and 17 top-five finishes in 2019.

Jimmie Johnson, 44, raced in his last Daytona 500. He's a two-time champion of the race and seven-time Cup Series champion

NASCAR stopped disclosing the prize money teams earn in races in 2016, but Logano earned $1.58 million for winning the 2015 Daytona 500.

