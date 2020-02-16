Noah Gragson and his team celebrate winning 39th annual NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo
WWE Superstar Sheamus loosens up for his duties as Pace Car Driver before the Daytona 500 on February 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
Aspiring NASCAR racer Hailie Deegan takes in the sights before o the 2020 Daytona 500 on February 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
Air Force One with President Donald Trump aboard arrives before the 2020 Daytona 500 on February 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
Team owner Roger Penske attends prerace festivities at the 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo
Joey Logano (22) wins the first of the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona, at the Daytona International Speedway February 13, 2020 at Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo
Joey Logano (22) celebrates after winning the first of two of the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona, at the Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo
The crew for Jesse Little works on his car late in the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 on February 15, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
Eventual winner Noah Gragson (L to R on track), Brandon Jones, Chase Briscoe and Michael Annett navigate past the Herbst incident in the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo
2020 NASCAR Racing Experience 300
Safety crews rush to assist wrecked pole winner Myatt Snyder during the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo
Riley Herbst (18) has a terrible end to his day after contact with Chris Cockrum (partially obscured) in the 39th annual NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo
Eventual winner Noah Gragson (9) navigates past a pack of cars in the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo
Myatt Snider hits the pits during the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 February 15, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
Eventual Winner Noah Gragson makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
Myatt Snider leads the field at the start of the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
Noah Gragson celebrates after winning the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
Cars race to their pits after Stage 2 during the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
Noah Gragson does celebratory burnouts after winning the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
Jimmie Johnson (48), Michael McDowell (34) and Chase Elliott (9) practice for the Daytona 500 on February 15, 2020, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
Kurt Busch waits for the start of practice for the Daytona 500 on February 15, 2020 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
NASCAR Chevrolet Team Owners Richard Childress (L to R), Rick Hendrick, Chip Ganassi and Richard Petty discuss the upcoming Daytona 500 on Febryary 15, 2020, a day before the race, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
Kurt Busch answers questions before practice for the 2020 Daytona 500. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
Kyle Larson. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
Chris Buescher. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Maj. Michelle Curran greets her ground crew after arriving for the Daytona 500 on Friday. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo
Chase Briscoe (98) leads a pack during NASCAR Xfinity practice. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo
Josh Bilicki. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo
Ray Black Jr. prepares for NASCAR Xfinity practice Friday at the Daytona International Speedway. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo
Chris Briscoe. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo
Ryan Newman meets with guests at the Roush-Fenway luncheon. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo
Chris Buescher (L), Jack Roush (C) and Ryan Newman(R) meet with guests at the Roush-Fenway luncheon on Friday. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo
Climt Boyer's crew goes to work during a pit stop in the Duel at Daytona 2 qualifying race for the Daytona 500 on Thursday. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
Kyle Busch's crew heads back to the garage after he finished 13th in the Duel at Daytona 2 qualifying race for the Daytona 500 on Thursday. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
William Byron (24) wins Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo
Denny Hamlin's crew completes a pit stop during the Duel at Daytona 1 qualifying race for the Daytona 500 on Thursday. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
The Menards crew members for Ryan Blaney complete a prayer before the start of the Duel at Daytona 1 qualifying race for the Daytona 500 on Thursday. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
Pole Winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (R) and Alex Bowman will start in the front row for the 2020 Daytona Beach 500. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo
Pole Winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (holding trophy), and Alex Bowman will start in the front row for the 2020 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo