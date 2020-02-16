Joey Logano's Ford gets pushed towards inspection before practice for the 2020 Daytona 500 on Saturday in Daytona, Fl. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Reigning champion Denny Hamlin is among five betting favorites to win NASCAR's 2020 Daytona 500 Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick and 2019 Cup Series champion Kyle Busch each have +1,000 odds to take the checkered flag in the main race this weekend, according to Caesars.

Chase Elliott and Martin Treux Jr. are tied with the sixth-best odds of winning the race. John Hunter Nemechek has the longest odds of winning at +8,000.

"We've been very fortunate in the last eight to 10 years to be in contention for a lot of these Daytona 500s," Hamlin said of his team Wednesday at Daytona 500 media day. "Hopefully, we are able to miss [wrecks] again this year."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the pole for Sunday's season-opening race, turning in a 194.582-mph lap on Sunday during qualifying. Alex Bowman will start second.

The order for the rest of the 40-car field was determined during two more qualifying races Thursday at Daytona International Speedway.

Joey Logano claimed the checkered flag at Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 1 Thursday. William Byron won Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 2. Logano and Byron will start in the second row of the 2020 Daytona 500.

"Honestly, the goal is to win," Logano said. "There is really no other goal outside of that. ... This is the biggest race of the year. It means so much to win it. There are so many crazy things that can happen

Kyle Busch had five wins and 17 top-five finishes in 2019. He finished second behind Hamlin in the 2019 Daytona 500. Truex Jr. had a Cup Series-leading seven wins last season. Hamlin had six wins and a Cup Series leading 19 top-five finishes in 2019.N

NASCAR stopped disclosing the prize money teams earn in races in 2016, but Logano earned $1.58 million for winning the 2015 Daytona 500.

President Donald Trump will be the grand marshal at the Daytona 500, saying "Gentlemen, start your engines" before the race.

A White House spokesman said Thursday that Trump planned to attend the race before the move was confirmed by Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. A NASCAR spokesman said Friday Trump will be the grand marshal and deliver the starting command for the event.

"We're honored that the president of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of 'The Great American Race' by attending Sunday's 62nd annual Daytona 500," Wile said in a statement.

Trump will be the second sitting U.S. president to attend a Daytona 500 and the first to have a role in the prerace festivities.

Former President George W. Bush attended the 2004 Daytona 500.

NASCAR announced Thursday that reserved tickets for the 62nd annual Daytona 500 are sold out for the fifth consecutive year.

How to watch

What: The 62nd Daytona 500

When: 2:30 p.m. EST Sunday

Where: Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Beach, Fla.

TV: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports Go app