Amir Riep, 21, had 33 total tackles in 37 games for the Buckeyes. Photo courtesy of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Jahsen Wint, 21, had 40 total tackles in 35 games for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Photo courtesy of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Former Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jahsen Wint (23) is in a Columbus, Ohio, jail after being charged with rape and kidnapping. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Two Ohio State University football players were dismissed from the team after authorities charged them with rape and kidnapping over an incident that occurred off-campus earlier this month.

Records show the accused players -- Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint -- were booked into a Columbus, Ohio, jail early Wednesday.

Riep and Wint were charged late Tuesday at Franklin County Municipal Court in Columbus. Both are being held without bond and are scheduled for arraignment Thursday on the felony charges.

"We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged," the university said in a statement Tuesday. "They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available."

Buckeyes head football coach Ryan Day suspended the players Tuesday before dismissing them Wednesday.

"I have dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from our football program," Day said in a statement. "I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations.

"The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further."

Court documents obtained by Fox 19 Cincinnati, CBS 10 Columbus and the Columbus Dispatch said Riep and the alleged victim were having consensual sex before she said she didn't want to continue.

According to the documents, Wint then entered the room and allegedly asked if he could join Riep and the victim. Riep then allegedly pinned the woman down by grabbing her by the neck before Wint joined.

The documents say Riep made the victim record a video saying the sex was consensual. Riep later drove the woman home.

RELATED Coach Kerry Coombs leaving Titans for Ohio State DC job

Riep, a senior defensive back from Cincinnati, has recorded 33 tackles in 37 games for the Buckeyes. Wint, a redshirt junior defensive back and former four-star prospect from New York, has 40 total tackles in 35 games for the Buckeyes.