Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jahsen Wint (23) is in a Columbus, Ohio, jail after being charged with rape and kidnapping. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Authorities have charged two Ohio State University football players with rape and kidnapping over an incident that occurred off-campus earlier this month.

Records show the accused players -- Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint -- were booked into a Columbus, Ohio, jail early Wednesday.

Riep and Wint were charged late Tuesday at Franklin County Municipal Court in Columbus. Both are scheduled for arraignment Thursday on the felony charges.

"We are aware that two of our students have been charged," the university said in a statement Wednesday. "They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available."

Authorities said the incident occurred on the night of Feb. 4 at an apartment north of the Ohio State campus.

Riep, a senior defensive back from Cincinnati, has recorded 33 tackles in 37 games for the Buckeyes. Wint, a redshirt-junior defensive back and former four-star prospect from New York, has 40 total tackles in 35 games for the Buckeyes.