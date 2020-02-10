Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL made a series of moves Monday, two days after losing their season-opening game in the league's inaugural campaign.

Los Angeles fired defensive coordinator Pepper Johnson in a decision that Wildcats head coach Winston Moss called "difficult." The team said no replacement has been named.

"We recognize that there are issues we need to address for the 2020 season," Moss said in a statement. "While these decisions are difficult, we have given this significant thought. We are here to put the best possible product on the field for our fans. We thank Pepper for his contributions to the Wildcats and we are looking forward to our home opener this weekend."

The Wildcats allowed a league-worst 37 points in their season-opening loss to the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday. Following the defeat, Moss voiced his frustration with the lack of production from the Wildcats' defensive unit.

Houston quarterback P.J. Walker threw four touchdown passes against the Wildcats. Los Angeles managed to sack Walker only once.

Meanwhile, Wildcats linebacker and team captain Anthony Johnson posted on social media that he is now a "free agent." The team didn't mention his apparent exit in its news release Monday.

Free Agent!— Anthony Johnson (@AXJ76) February 10, 2020

Anthony Johnson was named one of four team captains for the Wildcats last week. He recorded two total tackles in the Wildcats' loss.