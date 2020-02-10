American Nelly Korda looks to defend her Women's Australian Open title when she tees off at the 2020 tournament on Thursday in Seaton, Australia. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The LPGA has canceled two golf tournaments in Asia due to concerns over the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The ladies golf association announced the cancellation of the Honda LPGA Thailand from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23 and the HSBC Women's World Championship Feb. 27 to March 1 in Singapore.

"Due to the continued health concerns and recent advisories in some Asian countries that large-scale events should be canceled or postponed as a result of the coronavirus, the LPGA and its partners have made the decision to cancel the [events]," the LPGA said.

The LPGA previously postponed the Blue Bay LPGA on China's Hainan Island. On Feb. 4, the PGA Tour China Series also moved its qualifier from China to Singapore. The latest cancellations mean the LPGA Tour will not be played for a full month after this week's 2020 Women's Australian Open.

"It is always a difficult decision to cancel events and the LPGA greatly appreciates the understanding and all the efforts made by our title sponsors as well as IMG to host incredible events for our players," the LPGA said. "The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority. While we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon."

The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 900, according to Chinese health officials.

South Korea's Hee Young Park won the 2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open in a three-way playoff Sunday in Victoria, Australia. The win was her first on the LPGA Tour since 2013.

The 2020 Women's Australian Open will be staged from Thursday through Sunday at Royal Adelaide Golf Club in Seaton, Australia. American Nelly Korda is the defending champion.