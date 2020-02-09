Feb. 9 (UPI) -- In a razor-close fight, Jon Jones beat Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision to retain the UFC light heavyweight title in the co-main event of UFC 247 on Saturday night at Toyota Center in Houston.

The crowd in the arena rained down boos when ring announcer Bruce Buffer read the result. After the bell sounded at the conclusion of the fifth round, each fighter raised his arms, believing he had won.

The scores varied for all three judges, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Judge Chris Lee had Jones winning the third, fourth and fifth rounds. Judge Marcos Rosales had Jones winning the second, fourth and fifth rounds, while judge Joe Solis had Jones winning the second, third, fourth and fifth.

"I do feel disrespected," Reyes said in his post-fight interview. "I know I won that fight. ... I made Jon Jones look like just a man. I brought the fight to him."

RELATED Conor McGregor returning to face Donald Cerrone in UFC 246

UFC president Dana White told reporters Saturday at the post-fight press conference that he scored the bout for Reyes but said scores from the fight were "all over the map."

"My kids are terrorizing me that the fix is in. 'How could this happen, Dad? Reyes won that fight.' The list goes on and on about people reaching out to me," White said. "None of us are judges. The judges call the fight, and that's that. As far as the judging and the reffing tonight, do I think it was perfect? I do not. I think that we need to do some work down here."

In 22 career UFC fights, Saturday's bout marked the first time that Jones was outstruck by an opponent, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Reyes landed 116 significant strikes, the most by a Jones foe, to Jones' 104.

"He landed some hard hits," Jones said. "The fans like it when they see me get hit -- it doesn't happen very often. But at the same time, I landed some takedowns. I got his back on more than one occasion. ... A hard-earned victory, but a victory."

Reyes pressured Jones with his boxing and hard kicks to the legs and body in the first three rounds. In the championship rounds, Jones turned to his wrestling and landed multiple takedowns, but Reyes never appeared to be in danger on the ground. Jones edged Reyes 46-34 on significant strikes in the final two rounds.

Reyes (12-1) believed he won the first three rounds before his cardio gave out in the fourth and five rounds.

"I had him one through three, man," Reyes said. "I was all over him. It is what it is. I'll get better. ... I proved that I'm the real deal."

With the victory, Jones (26-1, 1 NC) became the all-time wins leader in UFC title bouts (14), moving past Georges St-Pierre. Jones also extended his record UFC unbeaten streak to 18 fights and tied Demetrious Johnson for the most UFC title defenses (11).

Jones, a New York native, has never suffered a true loss in his fighting career, with his only defeat coming via disqualification for illegal elbow strikes in 2009.

Reyes secured wins in all six of his UFC fights entering Saturday night's bout against Jones. He knocked out former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in October to earn a title shot versus Jones.

UFC 247 main card results:

Jon Jones def. Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Valentina Shevchenko def. Katlyn Chookagian via TKO in third round (1:03)

Justin Tafa def. Juan Adams via TKO in first round (1:59)

Dan Ige def. Mirsad Bektic via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Derrick Lewis def. Ilir Latifi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 247 prelims results:

Trevin Giles def. James Krause via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Lauren Murphy def. Andrea Lee via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

Kalinn Williams def. Alex Morono via KO in first round (0:27)

Mario Bautista def. Miles Johns via TKO in second round (1:41)

Journey Newson def. Domingo Pilarte via TKO in first round (0:38)

Andre Ewell def. Jonathan Martinez via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

Youseff Zalal def. Austin Lingo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)