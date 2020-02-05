Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Officials from Alabama State and Texas Southern released statements saying they are disappointed in the behavior of their student athletes following a brawl during a women's college basketball game between the schools.

The melee occurred at the end of Texas Southern's 81-54 win against Alabama State on Monday at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Ala. What sparked the altercation has not been disclosed. Videos of the brawl on social media have accumulated more than 2 million views.

The videos show the teams meeting at half court after the game ends. Players from both teams began to shout at each other and then exchanged shoves.

Police, coaches and teammates attempted to separate the players before they formed a large scrum and slammed into the scorer's table. Several players are seen throwing punches and pulling each other's hair in the social media footage.

The schools said Tuesday they are investigating the incident to determine disciplinary action against the players.

"The conduct of a few of our women's basketball players at the end of the game was unacceptable," Alabama State athletic director Jennifer Lynne Williams said. "That type of behavior is not a true reflection of who we are at Alabama State University.

"We have begun the necessary steps to review all of the footage from the event, along with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) to determine the appropriate action necessary.

"I would like to apologize to Texas Southern University, the Southwestern Athletic Conference and Hornet nation for the lack of sportsmanship from members of our team. There is no place in the world of college athletics for this type of behavior."

Texas Southern vice president for intercollegiate athletics Kevin Granger said the incident "overshadowed" the efforts of the team's success on the court.

The schools met at the SWAC league office Tuesday in Birmingham to discuss the incident. SWAC officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Texas Southern and Alabama State are scheduled to play again March 2 at Health & Physical Education Arena in Houston.