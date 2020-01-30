American Sofia Kenin will face Garbine Muguruza in her first career Grand Slam final at the 2020 Australian Open. Photo by Francis Malasig/EPA-EFE

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Upsets ruled the semifinals of the 2020 Australian Open, headlined by American Sofia Kenin's upset of world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty to reach her first Grand Slam final Thursday in Melbourne.

"I was just fighting. [Barty] is such a tough player," Kenin said. "I'm just so grateful and so happy."

The only expected final participant to advance out of the semifinals was defending champion Novak Djokovic, who beat No. 3 Roger Federer in straight sets.

Kenin, 21, also bounced Barty in straight sets, beating the native Australian 7-6 (6), 7-5. She'll face Spain's Garbine Muguruzu -- who upset Simona Halep in the semifinals -- in the women's singles final. No. 5 Dominic Thiem, who upset men's world No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the men's semis, will face the 2nd-seeded Djokovic in the men's final.

"It was a match where I probably didn't feel super comfortable," Barty said. "My first plan wasn't working. I couldn't execute the way I wanted, so I tried to go to [plans] B and C. I had to dig and find a way. I was two points away from winning in straight sets, which is disappointing."

Barty fired eight aces and had just one double fault in her loss to Kenin, along with 33 winners and 36 unforced errors. Kenin served just two aces and had one double fault, 16 winners and 25 unforced errors.

Barty went up 6-5 in the first set after serving an ace to win the 11th game. Kenin hit a backhand winner to take the 12th game, before winning the tiebreak on a Barty forehand unforced error.

Barty appeared to start a rally at the beginning of the second set, going up 3-1 after winning the fourth game. Kenin won two of the next three games, before Barty pushed her lead back up to 5-3. Kenin then won the final four games of the set, winning on won match point on a Barty forehand forced error.

"It's not shocking, but it's a dream come true for me," Kenin said. "I''ve always dreamed about this."