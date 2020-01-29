Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Two schools have postponed basketball games against Miami University as two students from the Oxford, Ohio, school are being tested for the coronavirus.

The RedHawks men's basketball team was set to play Central Michigan on Tuesday in Oxford, located near Cincinnati. The Western Michigan women's basketball team had a game Wednesday at Miami.

Miami and Western Michigan did not cite the virus, but only the "health and safety" of student-athletes. Central Michigan cited the Miami students having "very mild symptoms consistent with the 2019 novel coronavirus."

"Miami University athletics has received notice that the Central Michigan basketball team has postponed [Tuesday's] game against Miami," Miami University said in a news release. "Western Michigan's women's team has also notified Miami that it has postponed [Wednesday's] women's basketball game. They will both be made up at a later date."

The Ohio Department of Health said Tuesday that there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes is always a top priority and, out of abundance of caution, it was decided to cancel tonight's men's basketball game," Western Michigan athletic director Michael Alford said.

"I appreciate the diligence that the staff at Miami have shown and this serves as a reminder of how serious these issues are. Our medical team has also been an important part of this process, making sure our student-athletes are safe and protected."

Miami University President Gregory P. Crawford said Tuesday the two off-campus students are being "monitored" by public health and school officials and are "being isolated as a precaution."

There have been five positively identified cases of the coronavirus in the United States, with another 73 patients currently undergoing testing. Of 110 suspected cases, 32 have already tested negative, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has said there is low risk for people in the United States to contract the virus unless they've been to China recently, and specifically to Wuhan, ground zero for the outbreak. There have been nearly 6,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in China since the outbreak started, including 132 deaths.

The CDC this week has advised against any nonessential travel to China, and several airlines have suspended or canceled flights to the Asian nation. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced plans Wednesday to evacuate hundreds of Australians trapped in China, as many other nations have also done.

Tickets from the postponed games will be honored on the makeup date.