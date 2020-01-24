Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Bricks and Mortar was named 2019 U.S. Horse of the Year in Eclipse Award ceremonies at Gulfstream Park Racetrack.
The honor, bestowed Thursday night, was unusual for a horse racing exclusively on the turf. Bricks and Mortar he carried with him honors to his entire team -- from breeder to rider.
His owners, Seth Klarman's Klaravich Stables and William H. Lawrence, were honored as the year's best in that category. His breeder, George Strawbridge Jr., won in that category. His jockey, Irad Ortiz Jr., earned the Eclipse Award in his category, and his trainer, Chad Brown, bolstered by a barn full of Grade I winners, won an Eclipse Award, too.
Bricks and Mortar, a Kentucky-bred son of Giant's Causeway, won all six starts in 2019, at six different race tracks. He wound up the year defeating some of the world's best in the Grade I Longines Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita.
Now 6, he stands at stud at Teruya Yoshida's Shadai Farm in Japan.
Eclipse Award honors are decided by voters in three groups: Daily Racing Form, the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters of America and the National Thoroughbred Racing Association.
The winners:
Horse of the Year: Bricks and Mortar
Two-Year-Old Male: Storm the Court
Two-Year-Old Filly: British Idiom
Three-Year-Old Male: Maximum Security
Three-Year-Old Filly: Covfefe
Older Dirt Male: Vino Rosso
Older Dirt Female: Midnight Bisou
Male Sprinter: Mitole
Female Sprinter: Covfefe
Male Turf Horse: Bricks and Mortar
Female Turf Horse: Uni (GB)
Steeplechase Horse: Winston C (IRE)
Owner: Klaravich Stables Inc., and William H. Lawrence
Breeder: George Strawbridge, Jr.
Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.
Apprentice Jockey: Kazushi Kimura
Trainer: Chad Brown