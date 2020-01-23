Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The rosters for the 2020 McDonald's All-American Games were revealed Thursday, with some of the elite high school basketball prospects in the country earning a trip to the All-Star event.

North Carolina led the way with four signees on the boys' side, while Duke has three and Kentucky has two. No. 1 prospect and UConn signee Paige Bueckers headlines the roster for the girls' game.

This year's McDonald's All-American Games will take place April 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston. It marks the first time the city is hosting either game.

The McDonald's All-American Games took place in Atlanta the last two years after seven years in Chicago.

Below are the full rosters for each game:

Boys' Roster (Ranking, Committed to)

Jalen Green (No. 1 ESPN, uncommitted)

Evan Mobley (No. 2 ESPN, USC)

Cade Cunningham (No. 3 ESPN, Oklahoma State)

Scottie Barnes (No. 4 ESPN, Florida State)

Jalen Suggs (No. 5 ESPN, Gonzaga)

B.J. Boston (No. 6 ESPN, Kentucky)

Ziaire Williams (No. 7 ESPN, uncommitted)

Terrence Clarke (No. 8 ESPN, Kentucky)

Greg Brown (No. 9 ESPN, uncommitted)

Josh Christopher (No. 10 ESPN, uncommitted)

Day'Ron Sharpe (No. 11 ESPN, North Carolina)

Isaiah Todd (No. 13 ESPN, Michigan)

Walker Kessler (No. 14 ESPN, North Carolina)

Jaden Springer (No. 16 ESPN, Tennessee)

Caleb Love (No. 17 ESPN, North Carolina)

Jeremy Roach (No. 18 ESPN, Duke)

Sharife Cooper (No. 19 ESPN, Auburn)

Daishen Nix (No. 20 ESPN, UCLA)

Nimari Burnett (No. 21 ESPN, Texas Tech)

D.J. Steward (No. 23 ESPN, Duke)

Bryce Thompson (No. 27 ESPN, Kansas)

Mark Williams (No. 28 ESPN, Duke)

R.J. Davis (No. 39 ESPN, North Carolina)

Dawson Garcia (No. 43 ESPN, Marquette)

Girls' Roster (Ranking, Committed to)

Paige Bueckers (No. 1 ESPN, UConn)

Angel Reese (No. 2 ESPN, Maryland)

Cameron Brink (No. 3 ESPN, Stanford)

Caitlin Clark (No. 4 ESPN, Iowa)

Kamilla Cardoso (No. 5 ESPN, Syracuse)

Hailey Van Lith (No. 8 ESPN, uncommitted)

Hannah Gusters (No. 9 ESPN, Baylor)

Sydney Parrish (No. 10 ESPN, Oregon)

Priscilla Williams (No. 11 ESPN, Syracuse)

Lexi Donarski (No. 12 ESPN, Iowa State)

Madison Scott (No. 13 ESPN, Ole Miss)

Dalayah Daniels (No. 14 ESPN, California)

Kylee Watson (No. 15 ESPN, Oregon)

Sasha Goforth (No. 16 ESPN, Oregon State)

Deja Kelly (No. 17 ESPN, North Carolina)

Olivia Cochran (No. 18 ESPN, Louisville)

Maddie Scherr (No. 19 ESPN, Oregon)

Mir McLean (No. 21 ESPN, UConn)

Madeline Westbeld (No. 23 ESPN, Notre Dame)

Angela Dugalic (No. 24 ESPN, Oregon)

Treasure Hunt (No. 28 ESPN, Kentucky)

Madison Hayes (No. 29 ESPN, Mississippi State)

Te-Hina Paopao (No. 33 ESPN, Oregon)

Eniya Russell (No. 43 ESPN, South Carolina)