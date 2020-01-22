Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Disciplinary action is coming for members of the Kansas and Kansas State men's basketball teams, after a game Tuesday night between the in-state rivals ended with a brawl that spilled into the stands.

A late steal sparked the fight during Kansas' 81-60 win at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. With a 22-point advantage, the Jayhawks were dribbling out the final seconds when Kansas State freshman DaJuan Gordon stole the ball from Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa.

Gordon flew down the court and tossed up a meaningless layup, which was blocked by De Sousa. The Kansas guard then stood over Gordon, who'd fallen to the ground.

Players from both teams erupted into a skirmish, with players from both benches joining the fight. They spilled into a section of seats behind the basket, pushing and exchanging punches. De Sousa picked up a stool in the fight, before it was taken away by an assistant coach.

Local police officers and coaches from both teams eventually broke up the fight and escorted the players off the floor. Some were brought back after referees put one-tenth of a second back on the game clock. Kansas State shot technical free throws as a result of De Sousa's taunting after his block. Only five players from each team were on the court by that point, as everyone else had been ejected.

Kansas guard Christian Braun scored a game-high 20 points in the win, making 6 of 10 of his 3-point attempts. Guard David Sloan led Kansas State with 17 points. Gordon had six points in the loss and De Sousa did not attempt a field goal or free throw in 4:31 of action.

"That was an embarrassment on our part for the role we played in it," Kansas head coach Bill Self told reporters. "There will be consequences that I'm sure I'll announce [Wednesday] for that role."

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long released a statement after the game, calling the conduct "unacceptable and not reflective" of the Kansas basketball program. Long also said he will join Self, the Big 12 Conference and Kansas State to determine the "appropriate consequences" for the players involved in the fight.

"There is no place for this conduct in college athletics or here at KU," Long said. "I would like to apologize to the Big 12 Conference, Kansas State University, [KSU athletic director] Gene Taylor, [KSU head coach] Bruce Weber and all fans for the lack of sportsmanship from members of our team [Tuesday] evening."

Kansas State (8-10) and Kansas (15-3) are scheduled for a rematch on Feb. 29 in Manhattan, Kan.

"It should have been avoided,'' Weber said. "It's my guys, it's my fault. They came here wanting to have a game, compete and we didn't compete the way we needed to. There was probably a little frustration, especially the young guys.

"You wish it would have ended a little differently."