Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa will miss the Jayhawks' next 12 games for his role in a brawl between Kansas and Kansas State on Tuesday night.

In addition to De Sousa's suspension, the Big 12 announced Wednesday that Kansas forward David McCormack was issued a two-game ban. The conference said Kansas State's James Love will miss eight games, while Antonio Gordon must sit out three contests.

"This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated and these suspensions reflect the severity of last evening's events," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement Wednesday. "I am appreciative of the cooperation of both institutions in resolving this matter."

Additionally, both schools were reprimanded by the Big 12 for players leaving the bench area during the incident.

"The conduct of a few of our student-athletes at the conclusion of [Tuesday's] game vs. Kansas State was simply unacceptable and not reflective of who we are," Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement Tuesday night. "Coach [Bill] Self and I will review the incident, along with the Big 12 conference and Kansas State to determine appropriate consequences.

"There is no place for this conduct in college athletics or here at KU. I would like to apologize to the Big 12 conference, Kansas State University, Gene Taylor, Bruce Weber and all fans for the lack of sportsmanship from members of our team this evening."

The brawl started when De Sousa blocked DaJuan Gordon's layup attempt and stood over him in the final seconds of the Jayhawks' 81-60 win over Kansas State. At one point during the scrum, De Sousa, who threw multiple punches, held a stool above his head before an assistant coach grabbed it from him.

Kansas' Marcus Garrett and McCormack also were involved in the brawl, along with the Wildcats' David Sloan and Love. Police officers and coaches from both teams helped break up the fight and the teams eventually exited the court several minutes later.

Kansas and Kansas State will meet again Feb. 29.