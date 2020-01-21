Rafael Nadal is a 19-time Grand Slam champion, but has just one Australian Open title. File Photo by Scott Barbour/EPA-EFE

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Top-seeded Rafael Nadal crushed first-round opponent Hugo Dellien on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the 2020 Australian Open.

Nadal beat Dellien 6-2, 6-3, 6-0 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The 2009 Australian Open champion next battles Argentine Federico Delbonis in the second round.

"I was just trying to play a solid game with not many mistakes," Nadal told reporters. "I just trying to do the things I know I could do, and just tried to put myself on rhythm.

"Then with an advantage on the score, I just tried to play like I believe I need to play if I want to have a positive result here."

Nadal recorded five aces and won 70 percent of his first serves and 83 percent of his net points in the 2:02 clash. The world No. 1 fired 38 winners.

Dellien didn't register a point for the first five games of the match while being overpowered by the Spaniard. Dellien won the final two games of the first set before Nadal closed out the set on a Dellien forehand error.

Dellien played Nadal closer in the second set. The Bolivian went point for point with Nadal until the tournament's No. 1 men's seed went up 3-2 in the fifth game. Nadal also won the sixth game, before Dellien claimed the seventh game. Nadal then claimed the final two games on Dellien forehand errors.

Nadal dominated the final set, claiming match point with a forehand winner.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Australian Nick Kyrgios, Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem are among the other top men's players to advance to the second round in Melbourne.

In the women's draw, world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, No. 2 Karoline Pliskova, No. 3 Naomi Osaka, No. 4 Simona Halep, Serena Williams, Coco Gauff and Caroline Wozniacki are among those who advanced.