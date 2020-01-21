Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The 2020 Australian Open is underway in Melbourne with the world's best tennis players vying for a Grand Slam title.
Australian time is 16 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time, but you can still tune in live to the best matchups.
American teen phenom Cori "Coco" Gauff and former world No. 1 Venus Williams had the most high-profile matchup of the first round, with the 15-year-old Florida native delivering her second victory against Williams in a Grand Slam.
Serena Williams is the best bet to win the women's circuit, according to Caesars. Williams is a +275 bet to win it all in Melbourne. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has the second-best odds, at +650. Naomi Osaka (+750), Karoline Pliskova (+800) and Simona Halep (+1000) round the top five female favorites.
Rafael Nadal is the men's favorite (-100) to win the 2020 Australian Open, according to Bovada, despite having just one title at the Grand Slam during his decorated career. Defending champion Novak Djokovic has the second-best odds at +300. Dominic Thiem (+400), Stefanos Tsitsipas (+1400) and Alexander Zverev (+2000) are also in the top-five as favorites to win the tournament.
The matches are being broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN+
Key second round matches
Match order at Rod Laver Arena starting at 7 p.m. EST Tuesday
Petra Kvitova vs. Paula Badosa
Ashleigh Barty vs. Polona Hercog
Tatsuma Ito vs. Novak Djokovic
Match order at Margaret Court Arena starting at 7 p.m. EST Tuesday
Naomi Osaka vs. Saisai Zheng
Caroline Wozniacki vs. Dayana Yastermska
Match order at Melbourne Arena starting not before 8:50 p.m. EST Tuesday
Cori "Coco" Gauff vs. Sorana Cirstea
Stefanos Tsirsipas vs. Philipp Kohlschreiber
Match order at Rod Laver Arena starting at 3 a.m. EST Wednesday
Tamara Zidansek vs. Serena Williams
Filip Krajinovic vs. Roger Federer