Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A one-armed amateur golfer made a hole-in-one during the opening round of PGA Tour American Express 2020 at the PGA West Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif.

Laurent Hurtubise recorded the ace Thursday on the fourth hole at the PGA West Stadium Course. The Canadian is playing the tournament with PGA Tour member Troy Merritt. The tournament allows amateur players to compete as teammates alongside professional golfers.

Hurtubise stepped up to the tee on the 151-yard par-3 hole, before taking a swing with his left arm while holding a six iron.

He whipped the club forward and watched the ball sail through the air, before it fell onto the green. The ball then bounced and rolled before smacking into the flag and falling in the hole. Hurtubise celebrated by screaming and hugging his caddie, before tossing his hat.

"That was the coolest experience I've had on the golf course," Merritt told PGATour.com.

Hurtubise was born with a right arm that ends just below his elbow. He started playing golf at age 11, but also grew up playing hockey and baseball. He told the Desert Sun in 2018 that he can drive a golf ball 230 yards. Hurtubise has played in the California pro-am several times. He made a 60-yard shot at the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Zac Blair and Grayson Murray sit at 8-under par and share the lead at the PGA Tour American Express 2020 entering the second round Friday in La Quinta.