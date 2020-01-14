LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (L) raises the trophy next to quarterback Joe Burrow after the Tigers defeated Clemson to win the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night at the Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- After LSU completed its undefeated season with a dominant win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, head football coach Ed Orgeron believes the 2019 Tigers team ranks among the best in college football history.

"This is a team for the ages, especially how prolific we were on offense, and to have that type of quarterback that we have, to go 15-0 and to beat the teams that we beat, all the top teams that we played," Orgeron told reporters Tuesday. "We had a tremendous schedule and we answered the bell. These guys didn't blink.

"We didn't have a bad game. We played 15 good football games, and this is going to be hard to beat."

LSU beat the defending national champions 42-25 on Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, ending Clemson's 29-game winning streak. It marked LSU's seventh win against a top-10 team this season, the most in FBS history.

Orgeron pointed to the Tigers' explosive offense, specifically Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, as the primary reason for LSU's sustained success this season.

Against Clemson, Burrow set NCAA FBS single-season records for touchdown passes (60) and touchdowns responsible for (65). He also set NCAA records for completion percentage and passer rating, and his 5,671 passing yards this year were the most in SEC history.

Burrow is expected to be chosen with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft this April.

"If you're a quarterback right now, you're looking at LSU," Orgeron said. "You want to be here because of the system, because of what Joe did -- a Heisman Trophy winner, a potential first-round pick, national champion. And then you have great receivers to throw the football to.

"It does say a lot about our program, but you know what? We couldn't have done it without Joe. He's a special young man. I thank God he came to LSU."