Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Clemson Tigers are the betting favorites to win the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship, following their loss Monday to LSU in the 2020 title game.

Clemson is a +200 bet to win next year's national championship, according to Caesars. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes have the second-best odds at +450. LSU has the fourth-best odds at +600. The Georgia Bulldogs round out the top-five at +1000.

While LSU will lose Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow to the NFL, 2020 Heisman Trophy favorite Trevor Lawrence will return for his junior season at Clemson.

Clemson watched its 29-game winning streak end at the hands of LSU in New Orleans. The Tigers have won two of the last four College Football Playoff national titles.

"We won 29 games in a row," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters. "Sooner or later, you are going to lose one. This certainly wasn't the one we wanted to lose, but I know how we will respond.

"We will get back to work. You can't win two until you win one. We will get back to work and see if we can come back and have a great year next year and try to achieve our goals."

Clemson will take on Akron in the first game of next season Sept. 19 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

Top 25 national championship odds for 2021

Clemson +200

Alabama +450

Ohio State +450

LSU +600

Georgia +1000

Florida +1500

Oklahoma +2200

Auburn +2500

Texas +2500

Notre Dame +2500

Michigan +3000

Penn State +3500

Oregon +3500

Texas A&M +4000

Wisconsin +4000

USC +5000

Utah +5000

Florida State +7500

Washington +7500

North Carolina +10000

Oklahoma State +10000

Arizona State +10000

Washington State +10000

Minnesota +10000

Nebraska +10000

Iowa State +10000