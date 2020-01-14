Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Clemson Tigers are the betting favorites to win the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship, following their loss Monday to LSU in the 2020 title game.
Clemson is a +200 bet to win next year's national championship, according to Caesars. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes have the second-best odds at +450. LSU has the fourth-best odds at +600. The Georgia Bulldogs round out the top-five at +1000.
While LSU will lose Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow to the NFL, 2020 Heisman Trophy favorite Trevor Lawrence will return for his junior season at Clemson.
Clemson watched its 29-game winning streak end at the hands of LSU in New Orleans. The Tigers have won two of the last four College Football Playoff national titles.
LSU wins College Football Playoff National Championship
"We won 29 games in a row," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters. "Sooner or later, you are going to lose one. This certainly wasn't the one we wanted to lose, but I know how we will respond.
"We will get back to work. You can't win two until you win one. We will get back to work and see if we can come back and have a great year next year and try to achieve our goals."
Clemson will take on Akron in the first game of next season Sept. 19 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.
Top 25 national championship odds for 2021
Clemson +200
Alabama +450
Ohio State +450
LSU +600
Georgia +1000
Florida +1500
Oklahoma +2200
Auburn +2500
Texas +2500
Notre Dame +2500
Michigan +3000
Penn State +3500
Oregon +3500
Texas A&M +4000
Wisconsin +4000
USC +5000
Utah +5000
Florida State +7500
Washington +7500
North Carolina +10000
Oklahoma State +10000
Arizona State +10000
Washington State +10000
Minnesota +10000
Nebraska +10000
Iowa State +10000