Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Purdue men's basketball team handed Michigan State a historic loss Sunday, giving the Spartans their most-lopsided setback ever as a top-10 team.

The unranked Boilermakers (10-7) beat the No. 8 Spartans 71-42 Sunday at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. The Spartans (13-4) were the only remaining undefeated team in Big Ten play.

"Probably the worst beating I've taken as a coach," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo told reporters. "I think that was great pressure by Purdue. I thought [Purdue coach] Matt Painter did one hell of a job."

Purdue's Trevon Williams posted a game-high 16 points and had seven rebounds and four assists in the upset. Michigan State had 18 turnovers and shot 35.3 percent from the floor in the loss. The Spartans' 42 points were their fewest in a game since 2012. They'd entered the conference clash averaging 81.3 points per game.

The Boilermakers also held Spartans star Cassius Winston to 10 points and five assists. He also had nine turnovers.

"It was tough," Winston said. "I was probably trying to force it a little too much. It was a rough game in general."

Purdue used a 12-0 run to go up 19-4 in the first half and later went on a 13-2 run to push their lead to 20 points. The Spartans cut the lead to 11 points in the second half, but were never able to close the gap.

Evan Boudreaux scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Boilermakers. Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. each chipped in 10 points in the win and Rocket Watts scored 10 points for the Spartans.

"The fact that we didn't turn it over in the first half was the best thing for us," Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. "Not allowing them to dominate the game ... if you can limit them from an offensive rebounding standpoint and limit them in transition, you've got a chance."

The Spartans next host Wisconsin in another Big Ten bout at 7 p.m. EST Friday and Purdue travels to face Maryland at 2 p.m. Saturday.