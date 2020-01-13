Coach Ed Orgeron's LSU Tigers had the No. 1 offense in college football this season, averaging 564.1 yards and 48.9 points per game. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) used his running ability to help the Tigers overcome a 16-point deficit and beat Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 28 in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) led the nation in passing touchdowns and completion percentage during his 2019 campaign. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The college football season comes to an end Monday, when the No. 1 LSU Tigers battle the No. 3 Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans.

Clemson is the reigning national champion and is on a 29-game winning streak. Clemson hasn't lost since falling to Alabama in the 2018 title game, which also took place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

"It's still really exciting. The biggest thing is that I've been here before," Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence told reporters. "I know what to expect more, but it's a different place and different team. Having that experience of playing in a National Championship is something you take a little comfort in."

It will be a battle of strength against strength when the Tigers tango.

LSU's Tigers are led by Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after tossing a nation-leading 48 touchdown passes and completing 77.9 percent of his throws, also the best mark in college football.

LSU had the best scoring offense this season, averaging 564.1 yards and 48.9 points per game. Clemson had the best defense, allowing just 244.7 yards and 10.6 points per game. Clemson also allowed the fewest passing yards per game. Burrow will likely need to have his best showing of the season in order to end Clemson's impressive winning streak.

Clemson narrowly escaped No. 2 Ohio State in their College Football Playoff semifinal. The Tigers overcame a 16-point deficit to rally for the Fiesta Bowl win against the Buckeyes. Clemson running back Travis Etienne was shut down when trying to run the ball, but still emerged as the game's superstar. Etienne had 134 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in the win.

Burrow bludgeoned No. 4 Oklahoma in the Tigers' dominant College Football Playoff semifinal showing. The LSU quarterback threw seven touchdown passes in the first half of the victory. He ran for an eighth touchdown in the third quarter against the Sooners. He also passed for nearly 500 yards in the 63-28 Peach Bowl blowout.

"We believe in the process we have done all year," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "I told the guys we aren't going to make this game bigger than it is. The focus is on the daily preparation and what we are going to do on a daily basis, then going to win the game, not making it bigger than it is, although it's pretty big."

LSU is a six-point favorite, according to Caesars. The game has an over/under point total of 69.5. Clemson beat LSU 25-24 in their last matchup, a 2012 showdown at the Chick-fil-A Bowl. LSU owns a 3-1 record against Clemson in the all-time series.

How to watch

What: 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship

Who: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 3 Clemson

When: 8 p.m. EST Monday, Jan. 13

Where: the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN.com/watch or ESPN app