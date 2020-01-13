Clemson Tigers tailback Travis Etienne (9) is tackled on a carry during the first quarter Monday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne (9) is tackled in the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against LSU on Monday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne (9) takes a pass up the field against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday at the Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Clemson junior running back Travis Etienne made history in the first quarter of Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the LSU Tigers.

Etienne, the 2019 ACC Player of the Year, broke free for a 5-yard gain in the opening frame of the national title game to surpass Raymond Priester's program record of 3,966 career rushing yards. The run also set up a 1-yard touchdown carry from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Etienne entered the game needing seven yards to break the school record, which was set by Priester from 1994-97. Etienne eclipsed the record in 43 career games across three seasons, compared to 46 in four years for Priester.

If Etienne is able to reach 4,000 career rushing yards, he would become only the ninth player in ACC history to accomplish that feat. The tailback could also establish another Clemson record if he runs for 100 yards. He is currently tied with Wayne Gallman (2014-16) for career 100-yard games with 18.

Special moment for Travis Etienne as he breaks the school record for rushing yards in front of his family and friends in his home state of Louisiana... Congratulations, Travis!#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/zarmvBxB2u— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 14, 2020

Etienne recorded 10 carries for 64 yards in the first half against LSU. He also added three receptions for 34 yards.

LSU held a 28-17 lead over Clemson after two quarters of play at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.