Tiger Woods sits at No. 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods will tee off his 2020 golf campaign at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.

Woods announced his participation in the tournament Thursday on Twitter. The 2020 Farmers Insurance Open is from Jan. 23 to 26 at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

"Excited for this season to begin at the Farmers Insurance Open and TGR Live Events' Genesis Invitational, our first year as an invitational," Woods wrote. "See you soon west coast."

Woods, 44, has eight career wins at Torrey Pines. The 2020 Farmers Insurance Open will be Woods' second event during the 2019-2020 PGA Tour season. He won the ZOZO Championship in October in Japan. Woods is No. 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Australian Jason Day -- No. 37 in the world -- will also play in the Farmers Insurance Open, his first tournament since November. No. 2 Rory McIlroy, No. 2 Jon Rahm, No. 8 Xander Schauffele, No. 9 Just Rose, No. 14 Gary Woodland and No. 21 Rickie Fowler have also committed to participate in the tournament.

The Genesis Invitational tees off Feb. 13 at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles.