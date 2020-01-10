Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Golfer Michelle Wie is expecting a baby girl with husband Jonnie West.

Wie, 30, announced she was expecting Thursday on Instagram. She married West in August. West is the son of NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West.

"Baby girl, we love you so much already and we just can't wait to meet you this summer," Wie wrote for her Instagram caption.

Wie also posted photos of baby shoes, her sheepdog wearing a "big brother" shirt and a Nike onesie. Her message had comments from several athletes and celebrities, including Michelle Kwan, Morgan Pressel and Andre Iguodala.

Wie is on an extended break from the LPGA Tour, which she began in June in an effort to get healthy. She has five career LPGA victories. She competed in five events last season before deciding to take the rest of the year off from competitive golf.

She worked as an analyst for the Golf Channel during the Solheim Cup and is scheduled to work for CBS during the Masters. Wie is ranked No. 221 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. She ranked No. 32 at the end of the 2018 season.