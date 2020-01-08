Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Former Michigan coach Brady Hoke, who guided San Diego State to its first bowl game in 12 seasons during his first coaching stint at the school, was named the Aztecs' next head coach, the school announced Wednesday.

Hoke replaced former coach Rocky Long, who announced his retirement Wednesday after taking San Diego State to nine consecutive bowl games. Hoke served as the Aztecs' defensive line coach this past season.

"It's a great opportunity. You never get to do something twice that you really want to do in life," Hoke said in a statement. "I was very fortunate, Coach Long bringing me back and being back here at San Diego State. I can assure you, we are going to keep going in the direction that we are going, and we always want to be better every day, and that's what we're going to try and do."

Long previously was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach after Hoke left to coach at Michigan in January 2011. Long, who turns 70 later this month, said he decided to retire from coaching because "it's time."

"Obviously I've decided to retire from coaching at this point, and I want to thank everybody at this university and in this community that have allowed us to be successful," Long said in a statement. "Everybody knows that nobody does it alone and the people in the athletic department as well as the university do everything to support our athletes in order for our athletes to be successful.

"The culture at this school and in this athletic department is something special. ... I've been a head coach for 20 years. It's time. It's time. I love coaching, but I don't necessarily love all the things that head coaches do."

Hoke posted a 13-12 record as San Diego State's head coach in 2009-10 and started the school-record streak of 10 consecutive bowl appearances by guiding the Aztecs to the Poinsettia Bowl in 2010.

Hoke then departed for Michigan, where he went 31-20 in four years before being fired.

The Aztecs had a 10-3 record last season, capped by a 48-11 blowout win over Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl. Long was 81-38 and took San Diego State to a bowl game in all nine seasons.