Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Big 12 has fined Bob Huggins $10,000 after the West Virginia men's basketball coach called referees "blind mice," following a win against Oklahoma State.

The conference announced Huggins' fine Tuesday. Huggins has now been fined three times for violating the conference's sportsmanship policy. Kansas beat West Virginia 60-53 Saturday in Lawrence, Kan. Huggins' Mountaineers (11-2) were called for 18 fouls, while the Jay Hawks were whistled for 19 fouls in the win. The Mountaineers shot just 32.2 percent from the floor.

Huggins told reporters during his postgame news conference that the Big 12 had three referees "who all see the game differently," when officiating. He also said he'd feel sorry for referees because of their difficult job, if they weren't "paid so [expletive] much." Huggins added to those comments during his postgame radio show.

"I can't control what those three blind mice running around out there do," Huggins said, according to ESPN and 247 Sports.

"What we would all love to see is consistency. Foul there. Foul here. I understand it's a hard job, but they do get paid pretty handsomely for it. Just be consistent."

Huggins is in his 13th season at West Virginia. He has a 282-153 record at the school.

"Coach Huggins' comments following the West Virginia vs. Kansas basketball game violate the Big 12 conference's sportsmanship policy," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a news release. "Because this is coach Huggins' third such incident, a public reprimand and a fine of $10,000 is appropriate."

The Mountaineers face Texas Tech at 6 p.m. EST Saturday in Morgantown, W.V.