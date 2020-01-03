Oklahoma gets commitment from four-star QB Chandler Morris

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma football program has locked up another top high school quarterback prospect, with Chandler Morris announcing his commitment to play for the Sooners before the 2020 Under Armour All-American Game.

Morris made the announcement Thursday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The news comes days after the Sooners lost the commitment of class of 2021 quarterback Brock Vandagriff.

Morris is the son of former Arkansas coach Chad Morris, who is now the offensive coordinator at Auburn. He previously committed to play at Arkansas, before his dad was fired in November.

He is the No. 17 dual-threat quarterback in the country for the class of 2020, according to Rivals. ESPN ranks Morris as the No. 241 overall prospect and No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the class.

The Sooners are building a tradition of star quarterbacks who have been Heisman finalists over the last several years, with Baker Mayfield winning the award in 2017, Kyler Murray winning the award in 2018 and Jalen Hurts finishing in second place for the honor in 2019.

While Morris is a highly-touted prospect, he will have to compete with other former star recruits for playing time in Norman. The Sooners signed Spencer Rattler, ESPN's No. 3 overall quarterback, as part of the class of 2019. Oklahoma signed Tanner Mordecai, ESPN's No. 1 pocket-passing quarterback in the class of 2018.

Morris led Highland Park High School to back-to-back state championships out of Dallas. He threw for 7,668 yards and 88 touchdowns -- while also running for 37 scores -- in his two seasons as the Scots' starting quarterback. He posted a 27-2 record as a starter.