Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Mississippi State fired head football coach Joe Moorhead on Friday, ending his two-year tenure with the Bulldogs.

"In consultation with President Mark Keenum and after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of our football program, I have decided that a change in leadership is in the best interest of our team and university," Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen said in a statement. "I want to thank Coach Moorhead for the hard work he has done with our football program.

"I wish Joe and his family success in the future."

Moorhead posted a statement on social media later Friday and thanked Keenum, Cohen, alumni, students, fans, players and his coaching staff.

"Lastly and most importantly, I would like to thank our players and families," Moorhead wrote on Twitter. "I appreciate all the hard work and dedication you have put in over the past two seasons. I am proud of the things we were able to accomplish on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

"I hope I have made a positive impact on your lives and helped you grow as a student, a person and a player. I love all of you and will always just be a phone call away."

Moorhead finished with a 14-12 record in his two seasons at the school, including a 7-9 mark in SEC play. The Bulldogs ended the 2019 campaign with a 6-7 record.

Mississippi State announced it will conduct a national search to find its next coach. Associate head coach Tony Hughes will serve as interim head coach.