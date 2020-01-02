Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm completed 20 of 30 passes for 250 yards and two scores in a win over Baylor at the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens was named Sugar Bowl MVP after a dominant performance against Baylor on Wednesday in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens was quarterback Jake Fromm's top target during a Sugar Bowl win over Baylor on Wednesday in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Freshman George Pickens could not be contained in No. 5 Georgia's win over No. 7 Baylor at the Sugar Bowl, as the wide receiver grabbed 12 catches for 175 yards and a score in the victory.

Pickens' second quarter touchdown helped Georgia build a big early lead in the 26-14 win Wednesday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm completed 20 of 30 passes for 250 yards and two scores.

"It was a great season to me," said Pickens, who was suspended for the first half of the SEC championship game due to a fight he had with a Georgia Tech player in the regular season finale. "You win some, you lose some. But I feel like every day, every practice, every walk through, we just fought.

"I like winning that way instead of the easy way. I like fighting for the win."

Baylor starting quarterback Charlie Brewer was knocked out of Wednesday's game in the fourth quarter, after hitting his head on the turf. Brewer was coming back from a concussion he sustained in the Big 12 title game Dec. 7.

Several star players missed the game for Georgia, as they are preparing for the 2020 NFL Draft. Bulldogs star running back D'Andre Swift played sparingly, due to an injured shoulder.

"Seeing [Pickens] go out and do something like he did is no surprise to us," Fromm said. "He is just going out and playing the game he loves."

Neither team could find the end zone in the first quarter, with Georgia taking a 3-0 lead on a Rodrigo Blankenship field goal with 49 seconds remaining in the frame. Georgia went on an eight-play, 85-yard scoring drive at the start of the second quarter. Fromm dropped in a beautiful 27-yard touchdown pass to Pickens at the end of the drive, giving the Bulldogs a 10-0 edge.

Blankenship made another field goal on Georgia's next drive. The Bulldogs built their lead to 19-0 when Fromm found Matt Landers with a 16-yard touchdown toss with less than two minutes remaining in the first half.

Baylor responded with an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive to open the second half. Brewer threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Mims to end that drive. Georgia responded with a 7-play, 47-yard touchdown drive later in the quarter, capped off with a 13-yard rushing score from Zamir White.

Brewer ran for a one-yard touchdown on the next possession, ending an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive for Baylor. Brewer's third-quarter score proved to be the final points of the game.

"I think for our team, we know what we have to do moving forward to get back and win games like this," Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. "I was proud of our team in the second half. I think the first half had us reeling."

Brewer completed 24 of 41 passes for 211 yards, one score and an interception in the loss. Mims had five catches for 75 yards and a score for the Bears. White had 92 yards and a score on 18 carries for the Bulldogs.

Georgia defensive back Richard LeCounte had two interceptions in the win.