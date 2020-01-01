Venus Williams pulls out of Brisbane International after training setback

Venus Williams lost to Rebecca Peterson in her last match at the Tianjin Open Oct. 7 in Tianjin, China. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Venus Williams will not play in the 2020 Brisbane International tennis tournament after sustaining an injury setback during a training session.

Williams, 39, had been given a wild card entry for the tournament, which begins Jan. 6 in Brisbane, Queensland in Australia. The Women's Tennis Association confirmed her withdraw Tuesday.

The former world No. 1 was set to make up one of the strongest fields in Brisbane International history. Sloane Stephens, Elina Svitolina, Samantha Stosur, Ashleigh Barty, Alja Tomljanovic, Karolina Plskova, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber are also expected to participate in the event.

Former Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova announced Tuesday that she was awarded with a wild card entry at Brisbane.

"I've missed the fans, I've missed the event so much, and I am so looking forward to seeing everyone," Sharapova said on Instagram.

Williams' replacement is expected to be named Thursday. Williams is still hoping to play in the Adelaide International tournament later this month in Adelaide, Australia.