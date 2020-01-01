Trending Stories

UNC basketball coach Roy Williams ties Dean Smith on wins list
Redskins hire Ron Rivera as coach with five-year contract
Orange Bowl: Florida's Lamical Perine leads Gators over Virginia
Dolphins to hire veteran offensive coordinator Chan Gailey
Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, GM Dave Caldwell to return in 2020
Photo Gallery

 
Sports Illustrated gala honors Megan Rapinoe as Sportsperson of the Year
Latest News

Stacy London confirms Cat Yezbak romance: 'I used to date men. Now I date her'
Alamo Bowl: Sam Ehlinger helps Texas dominate Utah
Protesters in Iraq surround U.S. embassy for a second day
College basketball: 25.5-point underdog Florida A&M upsets Iowa State
Google celebrates New Year's Day 2020 with a Doodle
 
