Joe Burrow leads LSU over Oklahoma in CFP semifinal

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley reacts to a call during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

LSU Tigers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (L) makes a reception over Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Brown during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson fights to break free from Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields for a touchdown during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts tries to scramble away from LSU Tigers linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oklahoma Sooners fans watch as the LSU Tigers score during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow throws against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs past Oklahoma Sooners safeties during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

LSU Tigers linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (18) sacks Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) gathers his team during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow scrambles past Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

LSU Tigers receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) celebrates with Justin Jefferson after a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass over Oklahoma Sooners safety Justin Broiles for a first down during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow hands off to running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) leaps over the goal line past Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) for a touchdown during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron and his wife, Kelly, join players on the field after winning the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow is surrounded by media after a 63-28 win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

LSU Tigers quarterback and offensive MVP Joe Burrow (L) celebrates after winning the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

LSU Tigers players celebrate after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron holds the George P. Crumbley Trophy aloft after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners 63-28 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal game Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

LSU Tigers quarterback and offensive MVP Joe Burrow celebrates after winning the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and NCAA semifinal playoff game over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and the top-ranked LSU Tigers advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship following a decisive 63-28 win over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy earlier this month, threw seven touchdowns in the first half and ran for another score in the Tigers' blowout victory. He completed 29-of-39 passes for 493 yards before he was replaced by backup signal-caller Myles Brennan with under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Burrow's seven touchdown passes were the most in one half of a bowl game by any player in FBS history and tied the record for the most in a bowl matchup. His eight total scores marked the most in a bowl game all-time and most in a game in SEC history.

The Tigers' offense had no trouble moving the ball despite playing with heavy hearts. Before Saturday's game, LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger learned that his daughter-in-law, sports reporter Carley McCord, was among five people killed in a Louisiana plane crash.

The small plane that carried McCord was traveling to Atlanta for the playoff game but went down shortly after takeoff. Ensminger was seen with tears running down his cheeks during pre-game warm-ups but called plays alongside passing game coordinator Joe Brady when the game began.

"He's the MVP right now," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said of Ensminger at halftime with the Tigers leading 49-14.

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson served as Burrow's primary target against the Sooners. The duo hooked up for four touchdowns in the first half, covering 19, 35, 42 and 30 yards. Jefferson's four receiving scores were the most by a player in the Peach Bowl and CFP semifinal game.

Burrow connected with Terrace Marshall Jr. for two more touchdowns and found tight end Thaddeus Moss for another score. Jefferson finished with 14 receptions for 227 yards.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 15-of-31 passes for 217 yards and an interception. He added 14 carries for 43 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Sooners tailback Kennedy Brooks recorded 35 rushing yards and one score on 10 carries. Standout receiver CeeDee Lamb had a team-high four catches for 119 yards.

With the Tigers' win, LSU will play the winner of Saturday night's other CFP semifinal contest between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson at the Fiesta Bowl. The national title game will take place Jan. 13 in New Orleans.