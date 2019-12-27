Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury heavyweight title boxing rematch set for Feb. 22

Tyson Fury (pictured) and Deontay Wilder fought last December at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The bout ended in a controversial draw. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The highly anticipated rematch between heavyweight world titleholder Deontay Wilder and lineal champion Tyson Fury was officially set for Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions announced the fight Friday. Wilder and Fury, both unbeaten, tweeted the news and revealed that tickets for the bout will go on sale Saturday.

"After February 22nd there will be no more unanswered questions," Wilder wrote on Twitter. "I will finish what I started, and this time @Tyson_Fury will not be getting up off that canvas so quickly. I've proven myself time and time again and I will do it again in February."

Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) of England, first met last December at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The memorable fight ended in a controversial draw that most had Fury winning.

Fury outboxed Wilder for long stretches in the fight, but Wilder scored two knockdowns, one in the ninth round and another in the 12th that Fury somehow shook off, before the bout was ruled a split draw. One judge had Wilder winning 115-111, another gave Fury the victory 114-112 and the third judge scored it 113-113.

It?s on! Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena, watch me knock out Deontay Wilder AKA The Big Dosser.? Tickets on sale TOMORROW at 10 a.m. PT (6 p.m. UK).? Get your tickets at ;https://t.co/YXkHQubNzQ#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/DAxjHE3ghr— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 27, 2019

Since that fight, both Wilder and Fury have won two consecutive bouts.