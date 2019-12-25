Ohio State QB Justin Fields: Injured knee is 80-85% healthy

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) was named 2019 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year on December 4. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields says his knee is 80 to 85 percent healthy, just days before the Buckeyes take on Clemson in one of the two national semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Fields made the comments to reporters Tuesday ahead of his team's appearance in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. The Heisman Trophy finalist plans to wear a brace during the game against the Tigers.

"My knee's probably not where I want it to be right now," Fields said. "But I think with treatment every day and just resting it every day, hopefully, it will be better by the game."

Fields aggravated a previous knee injury twice during the season -- in the Buckeyes' Nov. 23 win against Penn State and again in their big rivalry game victory at Michigan a week later.

Fields has had only limited mobility in pre-bowl practices. Senior Chris Chugunov the Buckeyes' backup quarterback.

"I try to get as much reps as possible," Fields said. "I haven't really missed many reps. I just can't move like I really want to."

Fields completed 67.5 percent of his throws for 2,953 yards in the regular season, and logged a Big Ten-leading 40 touchdowns and just one interception. The sophomore quarterback also had 471 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He finished third in voting for the 2019 Heisman Trophy, which went to Louisiana State quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Buckeyes would face either Burrow's Tigers or No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff title game if they beat Clemson, the defending national champions, at 8 p.m. EST Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.