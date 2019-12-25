Hawaii burns BYU with late TD, interception to win Hawaii Bowl

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Hawaii sealed a win against BYU Tuesday night with a late touchdown and interception in the final moments of the 2019 SoFi Hawaii Bowl.

Rainbow Warriors quarterback Cole McDonald threw for 493 yards and four touchdowns in the 38-34 victory at their home venue, Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. Wide receiver Jared Smart had seven catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Hawaii rushed for just two yards, however, while BYU ran for 231.

The Cougars (7-6) had the ball late with a chance to win the game, marching to the Hawaii 39-yard line with less than a minute remaining, but the Rainbow Warriors (10-5) clinched the win when defensive back Khoury Bethley intercepted BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with 25 seconds left.

"They brought it to us," Bethley told reporters. "I give them a ton of respect, because they played really hard. That was a really physical game."

The first half was an offensive showcase for both teams, which piled up 55 points. They exchanged punts to start the game before the Rainbow Warriors scored on five consecutive drives to take a 31-24 lead at the break. BYU outscored Hawaii 10-7 in the second half, but could not overcome the first-half deficit.

McDonald found Smart for the first touchdown of the game with 7:32 remaining in the first quarter. Bethley intercepted Wilson on the Cougars' next drive, giving the Rainbow Warriors great field position. McDonald hooked up with Smart for a 40-yard touchdown two plays later.

The Cougars got on the scoreboard on the next drive, with Lopini Katoa running in for a one-yard score. McDonald answered on the next possession with a one-yard scoring run for Hawaii. Wilson made the score 21-14 with a one-yard rushing score for BYU on the next drive, before Hawaii answered with a field goal.

The Cougars cut the lead to 24-21 with a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive on the following possession. Micah Simon ended that drive with an 11-yard touchdown run. McDonald threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jason-Matthew Sharsh to give Hawaii a 31-21 lead 1:16 before halftime. BYU answered with a field goal and Hawaii held a seven-point lead at the break.

BYU tied the game on their second drive of the second half, with Wilson running in for a two-yard score. The Cougars later took a 34-31 lead on a Jake Oldroyd field goal at the start of the fourth quarter. Both teams missed field goal attempts before Hawaii scored after a four-play, 86-yard drive.

McDonald passed to Nick Mardner for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:17 remaining, and Bethley sealed the victory with his second interception of the day.

Two critical turnovers and a missed field goal cost BYU late -- including what appeared to be a rushing touchdown for Wilson near the end of the third quarter that became a touchback for Hawaii. The Cougars' signal caller dashed for the end zone and made a leaping attempt to cross the goal line. He took two punishing hits while in the air, however, and lost the ball. The officiating crew reviewed the fumble but no camera angle captured the ball's precise position when it came loose, and the call stood.

BYU also helped keep Hawaii in the game with surprising clock management decisions on its penultimate possession, attempting to pass on multiple plays instead of bleeding the clock with runs -- at a critical juncture of the game when Hawaii had already spent one timeout.

Wilson completed 24 of 40 passes for 274 yards and two interceptions in the loss. The Cougars quarterback also had 72 yards and two scores on 14 carries. JoJo Ward led all receivers with 159 yards on seven catches for Hawaii.

Bethley had 10 tackles and a tackle for a loss, in addition to his two game-altering interceptions. With the victory, Hawaii claimed their first 10-win season since 2010.

"One word: Foundation," McDonald said. "For the young cats coming in, for the local boys on the island, for the players right now. It's the tradition now. We are expected to win and that's what we're going to keep doing."

The thriller marked a new chapter of the teams' rivalry. Former conference mates, BYU has played Hawaii 32 times in its history -- including coming up on the wrong end of a 72-45 beating in 2001 that ruined the undefeated Cougars' hopes for a major bowl game.

Also, despite playing in their home stadium, the bowl's arrangement designated Hawaii the "road" team Tuesday night -- meaning they had to cede their home locker room to BYU and move over to the visitors' dressing room.

"To get a 10-win season by beating BYU, it's hard to write anything better," Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich said.