ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff has died from a sudden undisclosed illness, the network said. He was 34.

Aschoff, who died on his birthday Tuesday, was set to marry in April in New Orleans.

Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011, working for the SEC blog network. He previously covered recruiting and University of Florida football for the Gainesville Sun. He attended Florida from 2004 to 2008.

"We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff," ESPN said in a statement. "He died earlier [Tuesday], his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancee, Katy."

Several of Aschoff's ESPN colleagues offered kind words about him on social media. USC football coach Clay Helton also commented on Aschoff's passing during his Tuesday news conference.

"Very, very sad," Helton said. "Very surprising. Wish nothing but the best for his family. Our condolences go out. He was nothing but first class to this organization and always to me. Ed, you'll be missed."

Aschoff and fellow ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg won first place in the Football Writers Association of America's writing contest for their story on the role of race in college football. Aschoff also appeared on ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN Radio, while also working as a sideline reporter.

"Ed Aschoff is one of the best people I know," Rittenberg tweeted Tuesday. "Talented, kind, fun, gracious and always positive. A great colleague and an even better friend. All of us are devastated and heartbroken. Just isn't fair. I love you, Ed, and will miss you. Prayers to Katy and Ed's family."

Aschoff grew up in Oxford, Miss., where his late father Peter Aschoff was a professor at the University of Mississippi. His late mother, Patricia Aschoff, was a special education teacher for the Oxford School District.