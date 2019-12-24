College football: Post-Christmas bowl schedule extensive

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow will quarterback the No. 1 LSU Tigers against No. 4 Oklahoma at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will lead the No. 3 Tigers against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl for a chance to play in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

No. 2 Ohio State will face No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, one of two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- More than two dozen college football bowl games are set to kick off during the holiday season and through the new year. Here is how to watch them:

The College Football Playoff headlines the 2019-2020 bowl game slate. Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow will lead No. 1 LSU against Heisman Trophy runner-up Jalen Hurts and No. 4 Oklahoma in one of two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups at the Peach Bowl.

Star pass-rusher Chase Young will lead the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes against quarterback Trevor Lawrence and No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, the other College Football Playoff semifinal. The winners of those matchups face-off in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

More than 50 other teams will clash in bowl games outside of the College Football Playoff. Bowl games will air through Jan. 13 on ESPN, FS1, Fox, ABC, CBS and CBSSN.

Full Bowl schedule, results

Dec. 20

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl: Kent State 51, Utah State 41

Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl: North Carolina A&T 64, Alcorn State 44

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11

FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl 23, Georgia Southern 16

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl: Florida Atlantic 52, SMU 28

Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State 34, Florida International 26

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl: Washington 38, Boise State 7

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State 31, UAB 17

Dec. 23

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl: UCF 48, Marshall 25

Dec. 24

SoFi Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii 38, BYU 34

Dec. 26

Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami at 4 p.m. EST at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La., ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. EST at Ford Field in Detroit, ESPN

Dec. 27

Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple at noon EST at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest at 3:20 p.m. EST at Yankee Stadium in New York City, ESPN

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M at 6:45 p.m. EST at NRG Stadium in Houston, ESPN

Holiday Bowl: Iowa vs. Southern California at 8 p.m. EST at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, FS1

Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State at 10:15 p.m. EST at Chase Field in Phoenix, ESPN

Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State at noon EST at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., ABC

Cotton Bowl Classic: Penn State vs. Memphis at noon EST at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, ESPN

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): LSU vs. Oklahoma at 4 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, ESPN

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Ohio State vs. Clemson at 8 p.m. EST at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., ESPN

Dec. 30

First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan at 12:30 p.m. EST at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, ESPN

Music City Bowl: Louisville vs. Mississippi State at 4 p.m. EST at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, ESPN

Redbox Bowl: California vs. Illinois at 4 p.m. EST at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Fox

Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia at 8 p.m. EST at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., ESPN

Dec. 31

Belk Bowl: Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech at noon EST at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., ESPN

Sun Bowl: Arizona State vs. Florida State at 2 p.m. EST at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, CBS

Liberty Bowl: Kansas State vs. Navy at 3:45 p.m. EST at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, ESPN

Arizona Bowl: Georgia State vs. Wyoming at 4:30 p.m. EST at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, CBSSN

Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas at 7:30 p.m. EST at the Alamodome in San Antonio, ESPN

Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan at 1 p.m. EST at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., ABC

Outback Bowl: Auburn vs. Minnesota at 1 p.m. EST at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., ESPN

Rose Bowl Game: Oregon vs. Wisconsin at 5 p.m. EST at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., ESPN

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor at 8:45 p.m. EST at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, ESPN

Jan. 2

Birmingham Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Boston College at 3 p.m. EST at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., ESPN

Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee at 7 p.m. EST at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN

Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Nevada vs. Ohio at 3:30 p.m. EST at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho., ESPN

Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane at 11:30 a.m. EST at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN

Jan. 6

LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Miami (Ohio) at 7:30 p.m. EST at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., ESPN

Jan. 13

College Football Playoff National Championship game: at 8 p.m. EST at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, ESPN