College football: Post-Christmas bowl schedule extensive

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- More than two dozen college football bowl games are set to kick off during the holiday season and through the new year. Here is how to watch them:
The College Football Playoff headlines the 2019-2020 bowl game slate. Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow will lead No. 1 LSU against Heisman Trophy runner-up Jalen Hurts and No. 4 Oklahoma in one of two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups at the Peach Bowl.
Star pass-rusher Chase Young will lead the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes against quarterback Trevor Lawrence and No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, the other College Football Playoff semifinal. The winners of those matchups face-off in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
More than 50 other teams will clash in bowl games outside of the College Football Playoff. Bowl games will air through Jan. 13 on ESPN, FS1, Fox, ABC, CBS and CBSSN.
Full Bowl schedule, results
Dec. 20
Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl: Kent State 51, Utah State 41
Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl: North Carolina A&T 64, Alcorn State 44
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11
FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl 23, Georgia Southern 16
Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl: Florida Atlantic 52, SMU 28
Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State 34, Florida International 26
Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl: Washington 38, Boise State 7
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State 31, UAB 17
Dec. 23
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl: UCF 48, Marshall 25
Dec. 24
SoFi Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii 38, BYU 34
Dec. 26
Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami at 4 p.m. EST at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La., ESPN
Quick Lane Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. EST at Ford Field in Detroit, ESPN
Dec. 27
Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple at noon EST at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest at 3:20 p.m. EST at Yankee Stadium in New York City, ESPN
Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M at 6:45 p.m. EST at NRG Stadium in Houston, ESPN
Holiday Bowl: Iowa vs. Southern California at 8 p.m. EST at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, FS1
Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State at 10:15 p.m. EST at Chase Field in Phoenix, ESPN
Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State at noon EST at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., ABC
Cotton Bowl Classic: Penn State vs. Memphis at noon EST at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, ESPN
Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): LSU vs. Oklahoma at 4 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, ESPN
Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Ohio State vs. Clemson at 8 p.m. EST at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., ESPN
Dec. 30
First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan at 12:30 p.m. EST at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, ESPN
Music City Bowl: Louisville vs. Mississippi State at 4 p.m. EST at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, ESPN
Redbox Bowl: California vs. Illinois at 4 p.m. EST at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Fox
Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia at 8 p.m. EST at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., ESPN
Dec. 31
Belk Bowl: Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech at noon EST at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., ESPN
Sun Bowl: Arizona State vs. Florida State at 2 p.m. EST at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, CBS
Liberty Bowl: Kansas State vs. Navy at 3:45 p.m. EST at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, ESPN
Arizona Bowl: Georgia State vs. Wyoming at 4:30 p.m. EST at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, CBSSN
Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas at 7:30 p.m. EST at the Alamodome in San Antonio, ESPN
Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan at 1 p.m. EST at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., ABC
Outback Bowl: Auburn vs. Minnesota at 1 p.m. EST at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., ESPN
Rose Bowl Game: Oregon vs. Wisconsin at 5 p.m. EST at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., ESPN
Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor at 8:45 p.m. EST at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, ESPN
Jan. 2
Birmingham Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Boston College at 3 p.m. EST at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., ESPN
Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee at 7 p.m. EST at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN
Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Nevada vs. Ohio at 3:30 p.m. EST at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho., ESPN
Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane at 11:30 a.m. EST at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN
Jan. 6
LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Miami (Ohio) at 7:30 p.m. EST at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., ESPN
Jan. 13
College Football Playoff National Championship game: at 8 p.m. EST at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, ESPN