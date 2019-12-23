College basketball: Texas women upset No. 1 Stanford

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Charli Collier scored 20 points and had 19 rebounds to lead the unranked Texas women's basketball team to an upset victory over No. 1 Stanford.

Joyner Holmes chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds in the 69-64 win Sunday at the The Frank Erwin Center in Austin. Lexie Hull led Stanford (10-1) with 17 points. Hull also had 12 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists.

"When you are put in a position like this, against the No. 1 team, it brings the best out of you," Collier told reporters.

The Longhorns (7-4) began the game on a 7-0 run and never trailed in the first half. Stanford grabbed a 47-46 lead on a Lacie Hull layup with 49 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The lead exchanged hands several times in the final frame before the Longhorns went on a 7-0 run and took a 65-60 lead with 1:38 remaining.

Francesca Belibi cut the Longhorns' lead to one point with six seconds remaining, but Sug Sutton made two clutch free throws to seal the victory near the end of regulation.

Sutton had 12 points and four assists for the Longhorns. Jada Underwood had 10 rebounds and four steals in the win. Kiana Williams scored 15 points and Nadia Fingall scored 14 points for Stanford.

"I think the thing I'm most proud of is that they are beginning to learn how to play 40 minutes and reset themselves when things don't go well," Texas coach Karen Aston said. "They are beginning to learn how to help each other and not depend on the coaches as much. I think that is where we have turned the corner.

"It's one win, and it's a big one, but I told them before the game what I wanted to see was that we were still growing."

Stanford hosts UC Davis at 5 p.m. EST Saturday at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif. Texas hosts Northwestern State at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Frank Erwin Center.