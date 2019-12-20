Imperial Hint, seen winning the Grade I Vanderbilt at Saratoga this summer, faces X Y Jet on Saturday in Florida. Photo courtesy of New York Racing Association

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A sprint showdown in Florida and a clash of titans in Japan take center stage in weekend horse racing as much of the industry slows down for the holidays.

The $100,000 Grade III Mr. Prospector Stakes Saturday at Gulfstream Park has Imperial Hint vs. X Y Jet -- rivals who have clashed on two continents.

And the Grade 1 Arima Kinen, the Grand Prix, on Sunday at Nakayama Racecourse in Japan has just about every top horse in training, including Almond Eye. And, in Dubai, Thursday night's feature provided a peek into one of the races on the World Cup card next March.

Fair Grounds has a sextet of stakes on Saturday, and Aqueduct contributes the Queens County and the Gravesend for the older set.

Before we get any older, let's take a look.

Japan

Sunday's Grade 1 Arima Kinen has attracted most of the top older horses in Japan and, with the late addition of star filly Almond Eye, looks like a fitting capper for a year that saw Japan victorious in top-level races around the globe. The field also features a few who might join the international raiding parties in the coming years.

The Arima Kinen, also known as the Grand Prix, was the beneficiary of Hong Kong's loss this winter. Almond Eye was to have competed in the Group 1 Hong Kong Cup Dec. 8 at Sha Tin but that trip was scrubbed when she developed a fever. The Arima Kinen became the backup plan.

The Arima Kinen, however, has at least as tough a field as the Hong Kong fixture with the likes of Lys Gracieux, a 5-year-old Heart's Cry mare who the Takarazuka Kinen in June and the Ladbrokes Cox Plate in Australia this fall. Suave Richard returns from his victory in the Japan Cup Nov. 24 at Tokyo Racecourse and would be the first to turn the Japan Cup-Arima Kinen double since Deep Impact in 2006.

Fierement won the Grade 1 Tenno Sho (Spring) in only his sixth career start. The 2017 Japan Cup winner, Cheval Grand, also is in this field after finishing ninth in this year's Cup. Saturnalia, winner of last December's Hopeful Stakes (G1) for 2-year-olds, gets a weight break and has Christophe Soumillon to ride and another 3-year-old, World Premier, seeks a second Grade 1 win after taking the Kikuka Sho.

Many of the Arima Kinen starters already have raced successfully overseas and more will be expected in 2020.

Gulfstream Park

X Y Jet, unraced since winning the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen in March, and Imperial Hint, who has won two Grade I races since finishing third in Dubai, are set to square off again Saturday in the $100,000 Grade III Mr. Prospector at 7 furlongs.

X Y Jet's trainer, Jorge Navarro, said the 7-year-old Kantharos gelding is fit and ready to rumble after regular training at the Palm Meadows training facility. "These workouts are just to keep him happy," Navarro said.

Imperial Hint returned from Dubai to win the Grade I Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap at Saratoga in July and the Grade I and the Grade I Vosburg at Belmont Park in September. He was a late scratch from the Breeders' Cup Sprint, in which he finished second and third in the two previous years.

He, too, has been working well, posting three straight bullet workouts, said trainer Luis Carvajal Jr. "He's been very sound. He had a small issue with his foot but it's not a concern," Carvajal said. "It was a mild thing."

Dubai

Secret Ambition took a narrow lead early in the stretch run in Thursday night's Dubai Creek Mile Sponsored by Mubadala and held it to the finish, winning by 1 length over Kimbear in an early preview of the 2020 running of the Group 2 Godolphin Mile.

Rodaini was third in the Thursday feature at Meydan as Secret Ambition, a 6-year-old son of Exceed and Excel, fifth in the Group 2 Godolphin Mile in March, reported in 1:38.24 with Tadhg O'Shea riding for trainer Satish Seemar.

"Secret Ambition is a very strong-minded horse," Seemar said. "He's not an easy horse to train at home because of his character. When he has his day, that's his day. Today he broke the mold because the track was all speed, so it's nice to see him come back and it sets him up for the Carnival perfectly."

Heavy Metal, second in the Godolphin Mile, battled for the lead into the lane, then faded to finish last in his first start since March. Kimbear was fourth in the March fixture.

Aqueduct

There are no tigers in Saturday's $125,000, 9-furlongs Queens County but there is one old-school veteran, Bon Raison, who makes his 21st start of the year -- yes, the year, not his career. The 4-year-old, by Raison d'Etat, has won six of the previous 20 and should be well warmed up.

Among the others, Stan the Man is a dramatic opposite, having last raced June 8, when he was fifth in the Grade II True North Stakes at Belmont Park. He is, however, a "horse for the course," hitting the board in nine of his 11 starts at the Big A.

Trainer Jason Servis has one-third of the six entrants for Sunday's $100,000 Gravesend at 6 furlongs and they're both good ones -- Firenze Fire and Happy Farm. The former makes his first start since finishing fifth in the Breeders' Cup Sprint. Happy Farm, a $30,000 claim in March, exits a victory in the Grade III Fall Highweight Handicap -- the latest of four straight wins. As Daily Racing Form's Marty McGee is fond of saying: "It's an easy game."

Fair Grounds

Six 2-year-olds are set for Saturday's $75,000 Sugar Bowl Stakes at 6 furlongs on the main track. Gold Street, a Street Boss colt, earns the 2-1 favorite's role as a result of a 7-lengths romp at Churchill Downs. Also in the hunt are Shashashakemeup, a Shackleford colt who won at first asking, also at the site of the Kentucky Derby, and Godolphin's Into Mischief colt Amongst. He has two wins, both at Indiana Grand and one courtesy of a stewards' ruling. None of the others is out of this by any means.

Six also are entered for Saturday's $75,000 Letellier Memorial for 2-year-old fillies, also at 6 furlongs. Juddmonte Farms Taraz is the 2-1 favorite on the morning line after winning handily at Churchill Downs in her debut. Ursula already has a win over the strip and could be the toughest of the competition.

Also on Saturday's program: The $75,000 Tenacious Stakes at 1 1/16 miles on the dirt and three on the grass, each for $75,000 -- the Buddy Diliberto Memorial and he Blushing K.Dl for fillies and mares, both at 1 1/16 miles, and the Bonapaw at 5 1/2 furlongs.