Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore passed NFL legend Barry Sanders for third all time on the league's career rushing yards list this season. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Frank Gore Jr., the son of the longtime NFL running back, will play at Southern Mississippi next season after originally committing to Florida Atlantic University.

Gore announced his decision to play for the Golden Eagles on Thursday. He announced his initial decision to play at FAU in June.

The three star prospect's decision follows the decision of former FAU coach Lane Kiffin to leave the school for the same job at the University of Mississippi in early December.

"I thought Frank was a guy that fit our system really well," Southern Mississippi coach Jay Hopson told WJTV. "He's got explosive ability. Just turn on the film and watch it, it tells the tale. We're extremely excited. I told Frank Sr. we're ecstatic to have his son in the program."

Gore is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.com. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound running back from Killian High School (Miami) also had an offer from Chattanooga, in addition to his offers from FAU and South Mississippi.

Gore had 1,111 yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior season at Killian High School. His father has 573 yards and two touchdowns this season for the Buffalo Bills. He also passed Barry Sanders for career rushing yards this season, moving to No. 3 on the all-time list.