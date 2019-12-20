Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. loses $1M for missing weight

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. lost $1 million of his nearly $3 million purse for a fight against Daniel Jacobs after weighing in at almost five pounds more than the required 168-pound limit for the middleweight bout.

Chavez and Jacobs had their weigh-ins Thursday. Sources told ESPN and the Los Angeles Times that Chavez agreed to give up a portion of his purse to Jacobs. The camps told ESPN the surrendered amount was about 33 percent of Chavez's total purse for the bout.

Chavez is set to fight Jacobs in the 12-round bout at 9 p.m. EST Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. The fight will air on DAZN. Chavez weighed in at 172.7 pounds Thursday, while the fight was under contract for 168 pounds. A Nevada State Court judge cleared Chavez to fight Jacobs Tuesday, after he was suspended for refusing to take a random drug test.

Jacobs weighed in at 167.8 pounds. The fighters agreed to a new weight limit of 173 pounds.

"It doesn't bother us at all. Danny's still gonna beat his ass," Jacobs' manager Keith Connolly told ESPN.

Chavez, 33, lost to Saul Alvarez in 2017 before returning to the ring for a win against Evert Bravo in in August. He owns a 51-3 record and has 33 knockouts. Jacobs, 32, lost to Alvarez in May, ending a streak of three consecutive victories. He owns a 35-3 record and has 29 knockouts.

"We are fully equipped and war ready," Jacobs wrote Thursday on Instagram.