UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma to have surgery Wednesday

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- University of Connecticut women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma is scheduled to have minor surgery Wednesday, which could force him to miss the Huskies' Sunday matchup against Oklahoma.

Auriemma, 65, will have the minor surgical procedure in order to relieve symptoms of diverticulitis, which can cause severe abdominal pain, fever, nausea and a marked change in bowel habits, according to the Mayo Clinic. The Mayo Clinic also states the condition, when mild, can be treated with rest, dietary changes and antibiotics, but severe or recurring diverticulitis may require surgery.

"A short stay in the hospital and quick recovery are expected," UConn said in a statement. "More information will be made available as soon as is practicable."

The No. 2 Huskies are 9-0 this season after a 35-3 campaign in 2018-2019. Auriemma has been the Huskies' coach since 1985. He has won 11 National Championships during his tenure at the school.

UConn hosts Oklahoma at 4 p.m. EST Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Conn. Associate head coach Chris Dailey will coach the Huskies until Auriemma's return. The Huskies don't play until a Jan. 2 matchup against Wichita State after their game against the Sooners at Sunday's Hall of Fame Showcase.